Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 213.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 762,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 1,710,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,744. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.