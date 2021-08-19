VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $40.82 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $41.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27.

