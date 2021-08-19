VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.35

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 1840148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

