VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

