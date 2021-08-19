Valvoline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,218 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.
VVV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 612,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,824. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
