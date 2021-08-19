Valvoline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,218 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

VVV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 612,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,824. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

