Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $294.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

