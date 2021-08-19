US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post $7.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.45 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.17 billion to $31.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 2,777,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -326.57 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.