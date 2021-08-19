US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the lowest is $7.23 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.17 billion to $31.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,262. US Foods has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

