UREEQA (URQA) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1.49 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 100.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

