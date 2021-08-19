Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $212.27 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $220.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.