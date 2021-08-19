UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Update

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. UPD has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.40.

UPD Company Profile

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

