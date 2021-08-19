UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Update

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. UPD has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.40.
UPD Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.