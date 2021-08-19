Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller Buys 4,500 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UHT stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

