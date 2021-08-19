United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.51 ($50.01).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €36.45 ($42.88) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €42.97 ($50.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

