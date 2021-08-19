Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

UMICY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 21,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,278. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

