TrustToken Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

