Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,489 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 4,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,286. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

