Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 553 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

MRK stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

