Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.07. 229,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

