Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,137,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,422,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,830,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.08. 42,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,630. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

