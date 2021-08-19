Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,949. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $262.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.