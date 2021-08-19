Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.95. 4,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

