Truist Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to “Hold”

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.