Truist Securities Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.