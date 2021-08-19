Truist Securities Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $55.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $346,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 93,571.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.