Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.55. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,199,829 shares of company stock worth $490,957,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.