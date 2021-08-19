TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at DA Davidson

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $5.25 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $369.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 22.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

