TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0089

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, TROY has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00151631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.15 or 0.99991255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00891998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

