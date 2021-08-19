trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.54. trivago shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 8,249 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $905.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

