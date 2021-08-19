Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,973 shares of company stock worth $10,676,192. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

