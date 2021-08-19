Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

