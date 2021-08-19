TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 175,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.14 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

