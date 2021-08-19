Tribe Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $162.46 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

