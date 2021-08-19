Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TBIO opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Translate Bio by 109,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.