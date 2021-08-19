Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0022

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $184,942.40 and $903.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

