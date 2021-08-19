Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,102 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,128% compared to the typical daily volume of 497 put options.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,550. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

