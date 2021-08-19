Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 26,043 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the average daily volume of 1,382 put options.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,758,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

