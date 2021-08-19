ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.

TBLT stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

