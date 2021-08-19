ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.
TBLT stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71.
About ToughBuilt Industries
