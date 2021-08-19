Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$141,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,612,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,790.56. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,405.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

