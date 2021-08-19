Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Tokyo Electron stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 93,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,445. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

