Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

