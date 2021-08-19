Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

