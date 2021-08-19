Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 17.2%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 182,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 47,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$43.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

