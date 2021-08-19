Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tilray were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 538.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

