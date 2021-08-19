Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $21.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 465,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,602,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

