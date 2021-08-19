Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.70 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The company has a market cap of C$424.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

