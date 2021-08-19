Tidal Finance Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $223,797.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00840780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00103027 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

