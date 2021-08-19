Thrive Token Price Down 35% This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $91,543.59 and $5.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00844555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102167 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.