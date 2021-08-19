THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $115.02 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $115.02 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00017862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00150746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.27 or 1.00038290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00903441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.74 or 0.06728199 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,555,660 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

