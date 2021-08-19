Thomas Reddin Sells 5,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

