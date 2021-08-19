TheStreet Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.84.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

