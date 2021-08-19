Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $7.22 on Thursday, hitting $551.88. 831,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.93. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $557.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

